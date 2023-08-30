GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure had an open price of ₹4.26, a close price of ₹4.26, a high of ₹4.47, and a low of ₹4.26. The market capitalization of the company is ₹705.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5.33, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The BSE volume for GVK Power & Infrastructure was 2,021,805 shares.
The current stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure is ₹4.69, with a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 0.22.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.89%
|3 Months
|81.43%
|6 Months
|69.81%
|YTD
|50.0%
|1 Year
|30.43%
The current data for GVK Power & Infrastructure stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹4.47. There has been a 4.93% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.21.
On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 2,021,805 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹4.26 per share.
