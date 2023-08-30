Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 4.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.69 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure had an open price of 4.26, a close price of 4.26, a high of 4.47, and a low of 4.26. The market capitalization of the company is 705.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5.33, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The BSE volume for GVK Power & Infrastructure was 2,021,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹4.69, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹4.47

The current stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure is 4.69, with a percent change of 4.92 and a net change of 0.22.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.89%
3 Months81.43%
6 Months69.81%
YTD50.0%
1 Year30.43%
30 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹4.47, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹4.26

The current data for GVK Power & Infrastructure stock shows that the stock is priced at 4.47. There has been a 4.93% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.21.

30 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹4.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, there were a total of 2,021,805 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 4.26 per share.

