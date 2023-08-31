comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 4.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.69 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & InfrastructurePremium
GVK Power & Infrastructure

On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure (GVKPIL) opened at 4.69 and closed at 4.47. The stock reached a high of 4.69 and a low of 4.69. The market capitalization of GVKPIL is 740.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5.33, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The BSE volume for GVKPIL was 50,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹4.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 50,345 shares. The closing price of the stock was 4.47.

