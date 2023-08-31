GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure (GVKPIL) opened at ₹4.69 and closed at ₹4.47. The stock reached a high of ₹4.69 and a low of ₹4.69. The market capitalization of GVKPIL is ₹740.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5.33, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The BSE volume for GVKPIL was 50,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.