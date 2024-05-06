GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.75, reached a high of ₹10.92, and a low of ₹10.39 before closing at ₹10.72. The market capitalization stood at 1658.17 crore with a trading volume of 256363 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹17 and the low was ₹2.36.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.47 and 10.37 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 10.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.46
|Support 1
|10.35
|Resistance 2
|10.53
|Support 2
|10.31
|Resistance 3
|10.57
|Support 3
|10.24
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹10.38 and a high of ₹10.92. The stock showed fluctuations within this range throughout the trading day.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.05% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 12 PM is down by 49.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.45, showing a decrease of 2.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a high of 10.5 and a low of 10.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 10.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 10.4 and 10.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.47
|Support 1
|10.37
|Resistance 2
|10.53
|Support 2
|10.33
|Resistance 3
|10.57
|Support 3
|10.27
GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.90
|10 Days
|10.82
|20 Days
|10.90
|50 Days
|11.29
|100 Days
|11.68
|300 Days
|9.35
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.46, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹10.72
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.43 and ₹10.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.16% lower than yesterday
The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded up to 11 AM is down by 44.16% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹10.5, a decrease of 2.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.67 and 10.36 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.92 & ₹10.39 yesterday to end at ₹10.72. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
