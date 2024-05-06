Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 10.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.46 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.75, reached a high of 10.92, and a low of 10.39 before closing at 10.72. The market capitalization stood at 1658.17 crore with a trading volume of 256363 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high for the stock was 17 and the low was 2.36.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.47 and 10.37 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 10.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.46Support 110.35
Resistance 210.53Support 210.31
Resistance 310.57Support 310.24
06 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of 10.38 and a high of 10.92. The stock showed fluctuations within this range throughout the trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.05% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 12 PM is down by 49.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.45, showing a decrease of 2.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a high of 10.5 and a low of 10.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 10.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 10.4 and 10.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.47Support 110.37
Resistance 210.53Support 210.33
Resistance 310.57Support 310.27
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.90
10 Days10.82
20 Days10.90
50 Days11.29
100 Days11.68
300 Days9.35
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.46, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹10.72

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.43 and 10.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.16% lower than yesterday

The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded up to 11 AM is down by 44.16% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 10.5, a decrease of 2.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.67 and 10.36 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.36 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10.92 & 10.39 yesterday to end at 10.72. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.