GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 10.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.41 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock closed at 10.72 on the last day, with an open price of 10.75. The high for the day was 10.92, and the low was 10.35. The market capitalization stood at 1643.96 crore. The 52-week high was 17, and the 52-week low was 2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 496,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5720 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 496 k.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10.92 & 10.35 yesterday to end at 10.72. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

