GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock closed at ₹10.72 on the last day, with an open price of ₹10.75. The high for the day was ₹10.92, and the low was ₹10.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹1643.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹17, and the 52-week low was ₹2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 496,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 55.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 496 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.92 & ₹10.35 yesterday to end at ₹10.72. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!