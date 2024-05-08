GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock on the last day opened at ₹10.59 and closed at ₹10.41. The high for the day was ₹10.59 while the low was ₹10.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1609.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹17 and ₹2.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 469,500 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.45
|Support 1
|10.05
|Resistance 2
|10.65
|Support 2
|9.85
|Resistance 3
|10.85
|Support 3
|9.65
The trading volume yesterday was 54.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1566 k & BSE volume was 469 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.59 & ₹10.1 yesterday to end at ₹10.41. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
