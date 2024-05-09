Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 10.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.6 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure opened at 10.29 and closed at 10.19. The stock reached a high of 10.69 and a low of 10.01. The market capitalization of the company stood at 1673.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 17, while the 52-week low was 2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 340,420 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 1639 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4034 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1298 k & BSE volume was 340 k.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10.69 & 10.01 yesterday to end at 10.19. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

