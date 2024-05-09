GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure opened at ₹10.29 and closed at ₹10.19. The stock reached a high of ₹10.69 and a low of ₹10.01. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹1673.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹17, while the 52-week low was ₹2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 340,420 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 59.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1298 k & BSE volume was 340 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.69 & ₹10.01 yesterday to end at ₹10.19. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
