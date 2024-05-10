GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹10.45 and a close price of ₹10.53. The high for the day was ₹10.74 and the low was ₹10.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹1606.06 crore with a 52-week high of ₹17 and a low of ₹2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 373,256 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.48
|Support 1
|10.03
|Resistance 2
|10.77
|Support 2
|9.87
|Resistance 3
|10.93
|Support 3
|9.58
The trading volume yesterday was 57.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1215 k & BSE volume was 373 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.74 & ₹10.06 yesterday to end at ₹10.53. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
