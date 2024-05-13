GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 10.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.07 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.