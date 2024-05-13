Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 10.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.07 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.37 and closed at 10.17. The high for the day was 10.37 and the low was 9.7. The market capitalization stood at 1599.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were 17 and 2.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.07, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹10.13

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.0 and 10.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 1.38% to reach 10.27 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 306.00% to the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.14%
3 Months-37.88%
6 Months6.84%
YTD1.0%
1 Year306.0%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.4Support 110.0
Resistance 210.6Support 29.8
Resistance 310.8Support 39.6
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 1404 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3505 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 942 k & BSE volume was 461 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.17 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10.37 & 9.7 yesterday to end at 10.17. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

