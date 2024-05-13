GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.37 and closed at ₹10.17. The high for the day was ₹10.37 and the low was ₹9.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1599.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹17 and ₹2.36 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,927 shares traded.
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.07 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.0 and ₹10.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 1.38% to reach ₹10.27 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 306.00% to the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.14%
|3 Months
|-37.88%
|6 Months
|6.84%
|YTD
|1.0%
|1 Year
|306.0%
The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.4
|Support 1
|10.0
|Resistance 2
|10.6
|Support 2
|9.8
|Resistance 3
|10.8
|Support 3
|9.6
The trading volume yesterday was 59.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 942 k & BSE volume was 461 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.37 & ₹9.7 yesterday to end at ₹10.17. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
