GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure shares soar in positive trading
LIVE UPDATES

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure shares soar in positive trading

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 10.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.24 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.48, reached a high of 10.48, and a low of 9.63 before closing at 10.13. The market capitalization stood at 1590.26 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 2.36 and 17. The BSE volume for the day was 743,177 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45:10 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.35% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 10 AM is down by 40.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.21, reflecting a decrease of 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:40:49 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.3 & a low of 10.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.32Support 110.17
Resistance 210.38Support 210.08
Resistance 310.47Support 310.02
14 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53:41 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure increased by 2.09% to reach 10.28, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. EP Biocomposites and Navkar Corporation are both declining, whereas Gujarat Pipavav Port and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.1% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port202.53.61.81225.2105.29789.66
EP Biocomposites129.0-7.9-5.77254.0134.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.280.212.0917.02.361623.43
Navkar Corporation102.0-0.3-0.29125.453.71535.3
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1255.014.31.151815.0955.01355.53
14 May 2024, 09:34:42 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.24, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹10.07

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9.68 and 10.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18:33 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 10.14. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have surged by 302.00% to 10.14. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.9%
3 Months-35.85%
6 Months-3.37%
YTD0.0%
1 Year302.0%
14 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.48Support 19.68
Resistance 210.87Support 29.27
Resistance 311.28Support 38.88
14 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3576 k

The trading volume yesterday was 15.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04:23 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10.48 & 9.63 yesterday to end at 10.13. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

