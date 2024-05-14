GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure shares soar in positive trading

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.48, reached a high of ₹10.48, and a low of ₹9.63 before closing at ₹10.13. The market capitalization stood at ₹1590.26 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹2.36 and ₹17. The BSE volume for the day was 743,177 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 10 AM is down by 40.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.21, reflecting a decrease of 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.3 & a low of 10.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.32
|Support 1
|10.17
|Resistance 2
|10.38
|Support 2
|10.08
|Resistance 3
|10.47
|Support 3
|10.02
Today, the share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure increased by 2.09% to reach ₹10.28, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. EP Biocomposites and Navkar Corporation are both declining, whereas Gujarat Pipavav Port and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.1% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|202.5
|3.6
|1.81
|225.2
|105.2
|9789.66
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|-7.9
|-5.77
|254.0
|134.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.28
|0.21
|2.09
|17.0
|2.36
|1623.43
|Navkar Corporation
|102.0
|-0.3
|-0.29
|125.4
|53.7
|1535.3
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1255.0
|14.3
|1.15
|1815.0
|955.0
|1355.53
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9.68 and ₹10.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹10.14. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have surged by 302.00% to ₹10.14. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.9%
|3 Months
|-35.85%
|6 Months
|-3.37%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|302.0%
The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.48
|Support 1
|9.68
|Resistance 2
|10.87
|Support 2
|9.27
|Resistance 3
|11.28
|Support 3
|8.88
The trading volume yesterday was 15.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.48 & ₹9.63 yesterday to end at ₹10.13. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
