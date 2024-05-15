GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.52, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹10.57

45 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Trade

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 10.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.52 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.