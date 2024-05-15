GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.52, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹10.57

Active Stocks
45 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 10.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.52 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights Premium
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure had an open price of 10.01, a close price of 10.07, a high of 10.57, and a low of 10.01. The market capitalization stood at 1669.23 crore. The 52-week high was 17, while the 52-week low was 2.36. The BSE volume was 2078749 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:00:33 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37:56 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a negative return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was positive. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year is projected to be 0.00%.

15 May 2024, 07:00:56 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:00:17 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach 10.52, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Gujarat Pipavav Port is declining, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is also down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex falling by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port204.7-1.2-0.58225.2105.29896.01
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.52-0.05-0.4717.02.361661.33
Navkar Corporation102.91.41.38125.453.71548.84
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1289.026.32.081815.0955.01392.25
15 May 2024, 05:39:03 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of 10.39 and a high of 10.67.

15 May 2024, 03:56:23 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.52, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at 10.52 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10.68 , 10.82 , 10.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.38 , 10.22 , 10.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:45:43 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -33.37% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 3 PM is 33.37% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.52, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:30:37 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:15:19 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.52, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.22 and 10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.22
10 Days10.49
20 Days10.71
50 Days10.91
100 Days11.69
300 Days9.61
15 May 2024, 02:48:50 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.58% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 2 PM is 43.58% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 10.49, a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33:50 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.58 and a minimum of 10.47 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 10.52 and 10.48, showing notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.55Support 110.44
Resistance 210.62Support 210.4
Resistance 310.66Support 310.33
15 May 2024, 02:05:24 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.54, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.22 and 10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48:00 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -49.04% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded up to 1 PM is 49.04% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 10.54, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:35:52 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 10.57 and 10.49 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.59Support 110.52
Resistance 210.62Support 210.48
Resistance 310.66Support 310.45
15 May 2024, 01:09:01 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of 10.39 and a high of 10.67.

15 May 2024, 12:54:59 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.35% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 12 AM is 48.35% lower than the previous day, with the price at 10.52, down by 0.47%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:38:35 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.66 and 10.46 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.46 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.57Support 110.49
Resistance 210.63Support 210.47
Resistance 310.65Support 310.41
15 May 2024, 12:27:11 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.22
10 Days10.49
20 Days10.71
50 Days10.91
100 Days11.69
300 Days9.61
15 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:10:54 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.55, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.22 and 10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.80% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 11 AM is 0.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 10.56, showing an increase of -0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:43:10 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.59 and 10.31 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.66Support 110.46
Resistance 210.72Support 210.32
Resistance 310.86Support 310.26
15 May 2024, 11:25:13 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.47, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.22 and 10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15:45 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure saw a decrease of 0.76% in its share price, trading at 10.49. Among its peers, Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, while Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and Navkar Corporation are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port206.00.10.05225.2105.29958.86
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.49-0.08-0.7617.02.361656.59
Navkar Corporation102.61.11.08125.453.71544.33
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1255.0-7.7-0.611815.0955.01355.53
15 May 2024, 10:54:42 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 198.69% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 10 AM is 198.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at 10.43, up by -1.32%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.67 & a low of 10.39 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.59Support 110.31
Resistance 210.77Support 210.21
Resistance 310.87Support 310.03
15 May 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50:47 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach 10.61, in line with similar companies. Peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port206.951.050.51225.2105.210004.79
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.610.040.3817.02.361675.54
Navkar Corporation102.10.60.59125.453.71536.8
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1270.07.30.581815.0955.01371.73
15 May 2024, 09:35:10 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.61, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.22 and 10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at 10.54. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have gained 322.00%, reaching 10.54. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months-29.03%
6 Months1.44%
YTD4.98%
1 Year322.0%
15 May 2024, 08:52:40 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.72Support 110.22
Resistance 210.88Support 29.88
Resistance 311.22Support 39.72
15 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3684 k

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:06:47 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.57 & 10.01 yesterday to end at 10.07. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

