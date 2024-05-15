GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at 10.52, down -0.47% from yesterday's 10.57

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last day, GVK Power & Infrastructure had an open price of ₹10.01, a close price of ₹10.07, a high of ₹10.57, and a low of ₹10.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹1669.23 crore. The 52-week high was ₹17, while the 52-week low was ₹2.36. The BSE volume was 2078749 shares traded.
Disclaimer
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a negative return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was positive. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year is projected to be 0.00%.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach ₹10.52, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Gujarat Pipavav Port is declining, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is also down, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex falling by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|204.7
|-1.2
|-0.58
|225.2
|105.2
|9896.01
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.52
|-0.05
|-0.47
|17.0
|2.36
|1661.33
|Navkar Corporation
|102.9
|1.4
|1.38
|125.4
|53.7
|1548.84
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1289.0
|26.3
|2.08
|1815.0
|955.0
|1392.25
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹10.39 and a high of ₹10.67.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at ₹10.52 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10.68 , 10.82 , 10.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.38 , 10.22 , 10.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 3 PM is 33.37% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.52, down by 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.22 and ₹10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.22
|10 Days
|10.49
|20 Days
|10.71
|50 Days
|10.91
|100 Days
|11.69
|300 Days
|9.61
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 2 PM is 43.58% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹10.49, a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.58 and a minimum of 10.47 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 10.52 and 10.48, showing notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.55
|Support 1
|10.44
|Resistance 2
|10.62
|Support 2
|10.4
|Resistance 3
|10.66
|Support 3
|10.33
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.22 and ₹10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded up to 1 PM is 49.04% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹10.54, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 10.57 and 10.49 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.59
|Support 1
|10.52
|Resistance 2
|10.62
|Support 2
|10.48
|Resistance 3
|10.66
|Support 3
|10.45
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹10.39 and a high of ₹10.67.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 12 AM is 48.35% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹10.52, down by 0.47%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.66 and 10.46 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10.46 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.57
|Support 1
|10.49
|Resistance 2
|10.63
|Support 2
|10.47
|Resistance 3
|10.65
|Support 3
|10.41
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.22
|10 Days
|10.49
|20 Days
|10.71
|50 Days
|10.91
|100 Days
|11.69
|300 Days
|9.61
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.22 and ₹10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 11 AM is 0.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹10.56, showing an increase of -0.09%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 10.59 and 10.31 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10.31 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.66
|Support 1
|10.46
|Resistance 2
|10.72
|Support 2
|10.32
|Resistance 3
|10.86
|Support 3
|10.26
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.47 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.22 and ₹10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure saw a decrease of 0.76% in its share price, trading at ₹10.49. Among its peers, Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, while Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, and Navkar Corporation are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|206.0
|0.1
|0.05
|225.2
|105.2
|9958.86
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.49
|-0.08
|-0.76
|17.0
|2.36
|1656.59
|Navkar Corporation
|102.6
|1.1
|1.08
|125.4
|53.7
|1544.33
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1255.0
|-7.7
|-0.61
|1815.0
|955.0
|1355.53
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 10 AM is 198.69% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹10.43, up by -1.32%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.67 & a low of 10.39 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.59
|Support 1
|10.31
|Resistance 2
|10.77
|Support 2
|10.21
|Resistance 3
|10.87
|Support 3
|10.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach ₹10.61, in line with similar companies. Peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|206.95
|1.05
|0.51
|225.2
|105.2
|10004.79
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.61
|0.04
|0.38
|17.0
|2.36
|1675.54
|Navkar Corporation
|102.1
|0.6
|0.59
|125.4
|53.7
|1536.8
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1270.0
|7.3
|0.58
|1815.0
|955.0
|1371.73
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.61 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.22 and ₹10.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at ₹10.54. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have gained 322.00%, reaching ₹10.54. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.43%
|3 Months
|-29.03%
|6 Months
|1.44%
|YTD
|4.98%
|1 Year
|322.0%
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.72
|Support 1
|10.22
|Resistance 2
|10.88
|Support 2
|9.88
|Resistance 3
|11.22
|Support 3
|9.72
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.57 & ₹10.01 yesterday to end at ₹10.07. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!