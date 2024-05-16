Active Stocks
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.37, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹10.52

47 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 10.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.37 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights Premium
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.58, reached a high of 10.67, and a low of 10.39 before closing at 10.57. The market capitalization stood at 1661.33 crore. The 52-week high was 17 and the 52-week low was 2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 859,755 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:04:22 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30:57 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a negative Return on Equity (ROE) of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) stood at 350.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:05:34 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in earnings per share of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter, with specific percentage figures yet to be determined.

16 May 2024, 06:00:55 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure dropped by 1.43% today to reach 10.37, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Navkar Corporation and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, whereas Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port205.351.30.64225.2105.29927.44
EP Biocomposites131.02.01.55254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.37-0.15-1.4317.02.361637.64
Navkar Corporation101.15-1.7-1.65125.453.71522.5
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1250.0-39.7-3.081815.0955.01350.13
16 May 2024, 05:38:20 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock hit a low of 10.3 and a high of 10.67.

16 May 2024, 03:56:07 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 1.62% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for GVK Power & Infrastructure until 3 PM is 1.62% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 10.37, representing a decrease of -1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:53:00 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.37, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at 10.37 - a 1.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10.6 , 10.8 , 10.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.25 , 10.1 , 9.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:37:06 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:18:03 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.37, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has broken the first support of 10.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 10.22. If the stock price breaks the second support of 10.22 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59:23 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.29
10 Days10.45
20 Days10.68
50 Days10.87
100 Days11.68
300 Days9.65
16 May 2024, 02:50:46 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.37% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 2 PM is 5.37% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 10.37, showing a decrease of 1.43%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate further price decline.

16 May 2024, 02:38:35 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.52 and a low of 10.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 10.43 and 10.37, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.48Support 110.26
Resistance 210.61Support 210.17
Resistance 310.7Support 310.04
16 May 2024, 02:06:07 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.38 and 10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:53:41 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -15.93% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 1 PM is 15.93% lower than the previous day. The price is currently at 10.45, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:43:02 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.54 and a trough of 10.43 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 10.46 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 10.39 and 10.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.54Support 110.43
Resistance 210.59Support 210.37
Resistance 310.65Support 310.32
16 May 2024, 01:08:23 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 10.44, while the high price reached 10.67.

16 May 2024, 12:45:51 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -23.50% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 12 AM is 23.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.53, a decrease of 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:42:00 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.55 and 10.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 10.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.58Support 110.46
Resistance 210.63Support 210.39
Resistance 310.7Support 310.34
16 May 2024, 12:28:49 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.29
10 Days10.45
20 Days10.68
50 Days10.87
100 Days11.68
300 Days9.65
16 May 2024, 12:28:11 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:21:03 PM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.55, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.38 and 10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:50:05 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.96% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 11 AM is 30.96% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 10.48, a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:44:02 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.6 and a low of 10.46 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 10.57 and 10.52, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.55Support 110.41
Resistance 210.65Support 210.37
Resistance 310.69Support 310.27
16 May 2024, 11:31:02 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.46, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.38 and 10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:13:11 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure saw a decrease of -0.48% in its share price, trading at 10.47. Among its peers, Navkar Corporation and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, while Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port205.81.750.86225.2105.29949.19
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.47-0.05-0.4817.02.361653.43
Navkar Corporation102.5-0.35-0.34125.453.71542.82
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1266.0-23.7-1.841815.0955.01367.41
16 May 2024, 10:49:48 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.17% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 10 AM is 57.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.6, down by 0.76%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:41:10 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.64 & a low of 10.56 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.65Support 110.57
Resistance 210.68Support 210.52
Resistance 310.73Support 310.49
16 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 1.05% to reach 10.63, following the upward trend of its industry peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port207.13.051.49225.2105.210012.04
EP Biocomposites129.00.00.0254.0122.0674.03
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.630.111.0517.02.361678.7
Navkar Corporation102.950.10.1125.453.71549.6
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1295.05.30.411815.0955.01398.73
16 May 2024, 09:38:01 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.38 and 10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23:45 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 10.59. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have surged by 311.76% to reach 10.59. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-25.4%
6 Months-3.67%
YTD4.48%
1 Year311.76%
16 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.68Support 110.38
Resistance 210.82Support 210.22
Resistance 310.98Support 310.08
16 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3500 k

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02:25 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.67 & 10.39 yesterday to end at 10.57. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

