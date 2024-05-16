GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at 10.37, down -1.43% from yesterday's 10.52

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.58, reached a high of ₹10.67, and a low of ₹10.39 before closing at ₹10.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹1661.33 crore. The 52-week high was ₹17 and the 52-week low was ₹2.36. The BSE volume for the day was 859,755 shares traded.
Disclaimer
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reported a negative Return on Equity (ROE) of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) stood at 350.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in earnings per share of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter, with specific percentage figures yet to be determined.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure dropped by 1.43% today to reach ₹10.37, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Navkar Corporation and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, whereas Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|205.35
|1.3
|0.64
|225.2
|105.2
|9927.44
|EP Biocomposites
|131.0
|2.0
|1.55
|254.0
|122.0
|684.47
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.37
|-0.15
|-1.43
|17.0
|2.36
|1637.64
|Navkar Corporation
|101.15
|-1.7
|-1.65
|125.4
|53.7
|1522.5
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1250.0
|-39.7
|-3.08
|1815.0
|955.0
|1350.13
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure stock hit a low of ₹10.3 and a high of ₹10.67.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for GVK Power & Infrastructure until 3 PM is 1.62% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹10.37, representing a decrease of -1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at ₹10.37 - a 1.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10.6 , 10.8 , 10.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.25 , 10.1 , 9.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has broken the first support of ₹10.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹10.22. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹10.22 then there can be further negative price movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.29
|10 Days
|10.45
|20 Days
|10.68
|50 Days
|10.87
|100 Days
|11.68
|300 Days
|9.65
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 2 PM is 5.37% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹10.37, showing a decrease of 1.43%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might indicate further price decline.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.52 and a low of 10.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 10.43 and 10.37, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders holding long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.48
|Support 1
|10.26
|Resistance 2
|10.61
|Support 2
|10.17
|Resistance 3
|10.7
|Support 3
|10.04
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.38 and ₹10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 1 PM is 15.93% lower than the previous day. The price is currently at ₹10.45, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.54 and a trough of 10.43 in the preceding trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 10.46 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 10.39 and 10.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.54
|Support 1
|10.43
|Resistance 2
|10.59
|Support 2
|10.37
|Resistance 3
|10.65
|Support 3
|10.32
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was ₹10.44, while the high price reached ₹10.67.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 12 AM is 23.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.53, a decrease of 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.55 and 10.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 10.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.58
|Support 1
|10.46
|Resistance 2
|10.63
|Support 2
|10.39
|Resistance 3
|10.7
|Support 3
|10.34
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.29
|10 Days
|10.45
|20 Days
|10.68
|50 Days
|10.87
|100 Days
|11.68
|300 Days
|9.65
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.38 and ₹10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 11 AM is 30.96% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹10.48, a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.6 and a low of 10.46 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 10.57 and 10.52, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.55
|Support 1
|10.41
|Resistance 2
|10.65
|Support 2
|10.37
|Resistance 3
|10.69
|Support 3
|10.27
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.46 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.38 and ₹10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure saw a decrease of -0.48% in its share price, trading at ₹10.47. Among its peers, Navkar Corporation and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are declining, while Gujarat Pipavav Port and EP Biocomposites are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|205.8
|1.75
|0.86
|225.2
|105.2
|9949.19
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.47
|-0.05
|-0.48
|17.0
|2.36
|1653.43
|Navkar Corporation
|102.5
|-0.35
|-0.34
|125.4
|53.7
|1542.82
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1266.0
|-23.7
|-1.84
|1815.0
|955.0
|1367.41
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure until 10 AM is 57.17% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.6, down by 0.76%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.64 & a low of 10.56 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.65
|Support 1
|10.57
|Resistance 2
|10.68
|Support 2
|10.52
|Resistance 3
|10.73
|Support 3
|10.49
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 1.05% to reach ₹10.63, following the upward trend of its industry peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|207.1
|3.05
|1.49
|225.2
|105.2
|10012.04
|EP Biocomposites
|129.0
|0.0
|0.0
|254.0
|122.0
|674.03
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.63
|0.11
|1.05
|17.0
|2.36
|1678.7
|Navkar Corporation
|102.95
|0.1
|0.1
|125.4
|53.7
|1549.6
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1295.0
|5.3
|0.41
|1815.0
|955.0
|1398.73
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.38 and ₹10.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹10.59. Over the past year, GVK Power & Infrastructure shares have surged by 311.76% to reach ₹10.59. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-25.4%
|6 Months
|-3.67%
|YTD
|4.48%
|1 Year
|311.76%
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.68
|Support 1
|10.38
|Resistance 2
|10.82
|Support 2
|10.22
|Resistance 3
|10.98
|Support 3
|10.08
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.67 & ₹10.39 yesterday to end at ₹10.57. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!