Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at 10.87, up 4.82% from yesterday's 10.37

46 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.82 %. The stock closed at 10.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.87 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.67 and closed at 10.52. The high for the day was 10.67 and the low was 10.3. The company's market capitalization is 1637.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 17 and a 52-week low of 2.36. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 929,979 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure had a ROE of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was 350.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price increased by 4.82% to reach 10.87, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Stocks of its peers, including Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a rise of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port210.455.12.48225.2105.210173.99
EP Biocomposites134.953.953.02254.0122.0705.11
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.870.54.8217.02.361716.6
Navkar Corporation101.450.350.35125.453.71527.02
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1279.030.82.471815.0955.01381.45
17 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a high of 10.88 and a low of 10.2 on the current trading day. The stock experienced fluctuations within this price range during the trading session.

17 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 91.64% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure by 3 PM has increased by 91.64% compared to yesterday, with the price at 10.87, up by 4.82%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate potential further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹10.87, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at 10.87 - a 4.82% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 11.02 , 11.18 , 11.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.52 , 10.18 , 10.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.87, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of 10.6 & second resistance of 10.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 10.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 10.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.29
10 Days10.42
20 Days10.64
50 Days10.82
100 Days11.68
300 Days9.69
17 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 103.49% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: At 2 PM, the volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded has increased by 103.49% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 10.85, reflecting a 4.63% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.88 and a low of 10.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.96Support 110.63
Resistance 211.09Support 210.43
Resistance 311.29Support 310.3
17 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.88, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of 10.6 & second resistance of 10.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 10.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 10.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.00% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 1 PM is 3.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10.58, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.63 and 10.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.62Support 110.5
Resistance 210.69Support 210.45
Resistance 310.74Support 310.38
17 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 10.2, while the high price reached was 10.64.

17 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -15.95% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 12 AM is 15.95% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 10.59, reflecting a decrease of 2.12%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor to analyze trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.59 and a low of 10.48 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 10.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.63Support 110.52
Resistance 210.66Support 210.44
Resistance 310.74Support 310.41
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure Short Term and Long Term Trends

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10.29
10 Days10.42
20 Days10.64
50 Days10.82
100 Days11.68
300 Days9.69
17 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.54, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.25 and 10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:56 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.61% lower than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 11 AM is 17.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 10.49, a decrease of 1.16%. Monitoring the volume traded alongside the price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a reliable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 10.56 and 10.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 10.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.55Support 110.47
Resistance 210.59Support 210.43
Resistance 310.63Support 310.39
17 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.5, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.25 and 10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 1.25% to reach 10.5, aligning with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works. Additionally, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also shown gains of 0.23% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port208.93.551.73225.2105.210099.06
EP Biocomposites131.00.00.0254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.50.131.2517.02.361658.17
Navkar Corporation101.650.550.54125.453.71530.03
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1270.021.81.751815.0955.01371.73
17 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.81% higher than yesterday

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 10 AM is 15.81% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 10.49, up by 1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.55 & a low of 10.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.56Support 110.41
Resistance 210.63Support 210.33
Resistance 310.71Support 310.26
17 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price increased by 0.77% to reach 10.45, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are also experiencing an upward trend. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and up by 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Pipavav Port208.853.51.7225.2105.210096.64
EP Biocomposites131.00.00.0254.0122.0684.47
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.450.080.7717.02.361650.27
Navkar Corporation102.00.90.89125.453.71535.3
Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works1250.01.80.141815.0955.01350.13
17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.45, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at 10.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.25 and 10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 10.47. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 305.88% to reach 10.47. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.97%
3 Months-23.02%
6 Months-8.81%
YTD2.99%
1 Year305.88%
17 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.6Support 110.25
Resistance 210.8Support 210.1
Resistance 310.95Support 39.9
17 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3275 k

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 929 k.

17 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.67 & 10.3 yesterday to end at 10.52. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.