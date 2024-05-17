GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at ₹ 10.87, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹ 10.37

46 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.82 %. The stock closed at 10.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.87 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.