GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : GVK Power & Infrastructure closed today at 10.87, up 4.82% from yesterday's 10.37

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.67 and closed at ₹10.52. The high for the day was ₹10.67 and the low was ₹10.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹1637.64 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹17 and a 52-week low of ₹2.36. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 929,979 shares.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has a 0.48% MF holding & 0.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.52% in december to 0.85% in march quarter.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure had a ROE of -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment was 350.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 81.10% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 12008.80 crore, which is 43.36% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price increased by 4.82% to reach ₹10.87, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Stocks of its peers, including Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a rise of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|210.45
|5.1
|2.48
|225.2
|105.2
|10173.99
|EP Biocomposites
|134.95
|3.95
|3.02
|254.0
|122.0
|705.11
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.87
|0.5
|4.82
|17.0
|2.36
|1716.6
|Navkar Corporation
|101.45
|0.35
|0.35
|125.4
|53.7
|1527.02
|Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works
|1279.0
|30.8
|2.47
|1815.0
|955.0
|1381.45
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock reached a high of ₹10.88 and a low of ₹10.2 on the current trading day. The stock experienced fluctuations within this price range during the trading session.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure by 3 PM has increased by 91.64% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹10.87, up by 4.82%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate potential further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price closed the day at ₹10.87 - a 4.82% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 11.02 , 11.18 , 11.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 10.52 , 10.18 , 10.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of ₹10.6 & second resistance of ₹10.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹10.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹10.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10.29
|10 Days
|10.42
|20 Days
|10.64
|50 Days
|10.82
|100 Days
|11.68
|300 Days
|9.69
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: At 2 PM, the volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded has increased by 103.49% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹10.85, reflecting a 4.63% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.88 and a low of 10.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.96
|Support 1
|10.63
|Resistance 2
|11.09
|Support 2
|10.43
|Resistance 3
|11.29
|Support 3
|10.3
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of ₹10.6 & second resistance of ₹10.8 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹10.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹10.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 1 PM is 3.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10.58, reflecting a decrease of 2.03%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10.63 and 10.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 10.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.62
|Support 1
|10.5
|Resistance 2
|10.69
|Support 2
|10.45
|Resistance 3
|10.74
|Support 3
|10.38
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was ₹10.2, while the high price reached was ₹10.64.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded until 12 AM is 15.95% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹10.59, reflecting a decrease of 2.12%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor to analyze trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure reached a peak of 10.59 and a low of 10.48 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 10.55 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.63
|Support 1
|10.52
|Resistance 2
|10.66
|Support 2
|10.44
|Resistance 3
|10.74
|Support 3
|10.41
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GVK Power & Infrastructure share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.54 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.25 and ₹10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 11 AM is 17.61% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹10.49, a decrease of 1.16%. Monitoring the volume traded alongside the price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a reliable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 10.56 and 10.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 10.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.55
|Support 1
|10.47
|Resistance 2
|10.59
|Support 2
|10.43
|Resistance 3
|10.63
|Support 3
|10.39
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.25 and ₹10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price has increased by 1.25% to reach ₹10.5, aligning with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works. Additionally, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have also shown gains of 0.23% and 0.39% respectively.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GVK Power & Infrastructure traded by 10 AM is 15.81% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹10.49, up by 1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: GVK Power & Infrastructure touched a high of 10.55 & a low of 10.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.56
|Support 1
|10.41
|Resistance 2
|10.63
|Support 2
|10.33
|Resistance 3
|10.71
|Support 3
|10.26
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live Updates: Today, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price increased by 0.77% to reach ₹10.45, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Gujarat Pipavav Port, EP Biocomposites, Navkar Corporation, and Knowledge Marine & Enginee Works are also experiencing an upward trend. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.21% and up by 0.05% respectively.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure share price is at ₹10.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.25 and ₹10.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹10.47. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 305.88% to reach ₹10.47. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.97%
|3 Months
|-23.02%
|6 Months
|-8.81%
|YTD
|2.99%
|1 Year
|305.88%
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.6
|Support 1
|10.25
|Resistance 2
|10.8
|Support 2
|10.1
|Resistance 3
|10.95
|Support 3
|9.9
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 929 k.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.67 & ₹10.3 yesterday to end at ₹10.52. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
