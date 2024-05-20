GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Rises in Trading Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹11.09, reached a high of ₹11.2, and a low of ₹10.93, before closing at ₹10.87. The market capitalization stood at ₹1752.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹17, and the low was ₹2.36. The BSE trading volume for the day was 861,165 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of ₹11.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹11.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹11.18 then there can be further positive price movement.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 2.12% today, reaching ₹11.10. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 334.00% to ₹11.10. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.9%
|3 Months
|-14.95%
|6 Months
|-2.25%
|YTD
|7.96%
|1 Year
|334.0%
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.02
|Support 1
|10.52
|Resistance 2
|11.18
|Support 2
|10.18
|Resistance 3
|11.52
|Support 3
|10.02
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 929 k.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11.2 & ₹10.93 yesterday to end at ₹10.87. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!