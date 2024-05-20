Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 10.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.1 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 11.09, reached a high of 11.2, and a low of 10.93, before closing at 10.87. The market capitalization stood at 1752.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 17, and the low was 2.36. The BSE trading volume for the day was 861,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹11.1, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹10.87

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has surpassed the first resistance of 11.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 11.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 11.18 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has increased by 2.12% today, reaching 11.10. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 334.00% to 11.10. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.9%
3 Months-14.95%
6 Months-2.25%
YTD7.96%
1 Year334.0%
20 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.02Support 110.52
Resistance 211.18Support 210.18
Resistance 311.52Support 310.02
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3275 k

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 929 k.

20 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11.2 & 10.93 yesterday to end at 10.87. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.