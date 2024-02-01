Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹855.15 and a close price of ₹858.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹879.5 and a low of ₹855.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,064.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 64,064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Happiest Minds Technologies shares on the BSE was 64064 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹858.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!