Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 858.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 876.35 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 855.15 and a close price of 858.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 879.5 and a low of 855.15. The market capitalization of the company is 13,064.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 64,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹858.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Happiest Minds Technologies shares on the BSE was 64064 shares. The closing price for the shares was 858.25.

