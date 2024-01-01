Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies saw the stock open at ₹902 and close at ₹897.2. The stock reached a high of ₹906.45 and a low of ₹894.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹13,348.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 15,272 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹910.8. The stock has experienced a 1.67% increase, with a net change of 15. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-6.66%
|6 Months
|-8.43%
|YTD
|1.69%
|1 Year
|2.38%
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹895.8. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 15,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹897.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!