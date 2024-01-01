Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 895.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 910.8 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies saw the stock open at 902 and close at 897.2. The stock reached a high of 906.45 and a low of 894.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 13,348.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3, while the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 15,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹910.8, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹895.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 910.8. The stock has experienced a 1.67% increase, with a net change of 15. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-6.66%
6 Months-8.43%
YTD1.69%
1 Year2.38%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹895.8, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹897.2

The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 895.8. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of 1.4 in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹897.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 15,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 897.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.