Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Happiest Minds Technologies was ₹865.05 and the close price was ₹863.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹877, while the lowest price was ₹865.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,059.62 crore. The 52-week high for Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹1,022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 10,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, a total of 10,337 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹863.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!