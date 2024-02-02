Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 863.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 876.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Happiest Minds Technologies was 865.05 and the close price was 863.55. The highest price reached during the day was 877, while the lowest price was 865.05. The market capitalization of the company is 13,059.62 crore. The 52-week high for Happiest Minds Technologies is 1,022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 10,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹863.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, a total of 10,337 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 863.55.

