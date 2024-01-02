Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 895.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.15 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 896.05 and closed at 895.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 912.05 and a low of 896.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,442.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,022.3 and 763.5, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹895.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 13,322 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 895.8.

