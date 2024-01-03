Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 904.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.2 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 909.85 and closed at 904.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 915 and a low of 891.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,547.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹904.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 75,810 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 904.4.

