Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹909.85 and closed at ₹904.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹915 and a low of ₹891.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,547.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹904.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 75,810 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹904.4.