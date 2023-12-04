Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹845 and closed at ₹836.3 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹848.65, while the lowest price was ₹835.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,511.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 14,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Birlasoft
|638.5
|4.1
|0.65
|642.35
|250.35
|17550.48
|Affle India
|1136.0
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1270.3
|875.25
|15128.57
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|840.2
|2.3
|0.27
|1022.3
|763.5
|12030.7
|Zensar Technologies
|539.15
|4.15
|0.78
|576.6
|202.0
|12209.88
|CE Info Systems
|2229.95
|23.4
|1.06
|2340.0
|983.45
|11966.08
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.13%
|3 Months
|-12.21%
|6 Months
|-9.81%
|YTD
|-4.93%
|1 Year
|-14.58%
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 14,677 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹836.3.
