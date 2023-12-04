Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 837.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 845 and closed at 836.3 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 848.65, while the lowest price was 835.55. The market capitalization of the company is 12,511.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3, while the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 14,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Birlasoft638.54.10.65642.35250.3517550.48
Affle India1136.0-0.25-0.021270.3875.2515128.57
Happiest Minds Technologies840.22.30.271022.3763.512030.7
Zensar Technologies539.154.150.78576.6202.012209.88
CE Info Systems2229.9523.41.062340.0983.4511966.08
04 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹839.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹837.9

Happiest Minds Technologies stock is currently priced at 839.95 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.05.

04 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies had a low of 837.25 and a high of 849.65 for the current day.

04 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹839.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹837.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 839.5. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months-12.21%
6 Months-9.81%
YTD-4.93%
1 Year-14.58%
04 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹847.4, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹837.9

The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 847.4. It has experienced a 1.13% increase, with a net change of 9.5.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹836.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 14,677 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 836.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.