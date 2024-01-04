Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Enjoys Positive Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹909 and closed at ₹909.2. The stock reached a high of ₹909 and a low of ₹896.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,483.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, while the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,352 shares.
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹907.15 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 3.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-3.12%
|6 Months
|-9.28%
|YTD
|0.86%
|1 Year
|1.84%
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹910.25. There has been a 0.76 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a BSE volume of 23,352 shares and closed at a price of ₹909.2.
