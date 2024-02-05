Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 874.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 872.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 865.05 and closed at 863.55. The stock had a high of 895.9 and a low of 865.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 13,031.3 crore. The 52-week high for Happiest Minds Technologies is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 23,606 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹872.95, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹874.15

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is at 872.95 with a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decline in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months-4.51%
6 Months-4.93%
YTD-2.47%
1 Year3.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹873.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹874.15

The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is currently at 873.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.7.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹863.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 23,606 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 863.55.

