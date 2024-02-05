Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plummets

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹865.05 and closed at ₹863.55. The stock had a high of ₹895.9 and a low of ₹865.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹13,031.3 crore. The 52-week high for Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 23,606 shares were traded.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is at ₹872.95 with a percent change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-4.51%
|6 Months
|-4.93%
|YTD
|-2.47%
|1 Year
|3.99%
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 23,606 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹863.55.
