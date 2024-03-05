Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Slides in Negative Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Slides in Negative Trading

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 855.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 856.95 and closed at 855.65. The stock reached a high of 859.85 and a low of 836.95. The market capitalization stood at 12,513.27 crore. The 52-week high was at 1,022.30 while the 52-week low was at 763.50. The BSE volume for the day was 12,218 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01:30 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹839.4, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹855.65

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 839.4 with a percent change of -1.9% and a net change of -16.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:10:18 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹855.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 12,218 shares with a closing price of 855.65 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie