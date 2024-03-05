Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Slides in Negative Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹856.95 and closed at ₹855.65. The stock reached a high of ₹859.85 and a low of ₹836.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,513.27 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,022.30 while the 52-week low was at ₹763.50. The BSE volume for the day was 12,218 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹839.4 with a percent change of -1.9% and a net change of -16.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
