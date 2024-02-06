Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 874.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 856.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 873.45 and a close price of 874.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 875 and a low of 854.05. The market capitalization of the company is 12,761.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 88,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹856.05, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹874.15

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 856.05, with a percent change of -2.07 and a net change of -18.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.07% and the value has decreased by 18.1.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹874.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 88,513 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 874.15.

