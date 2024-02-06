Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock sees decline in trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹873.45 and a close price of ₹874.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹875 and a low of ₹854.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,761.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 88,513 shares.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹856.05, with a percent change of -2.07 and a net change of -18.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.07% and the value has decreased by ₹18.1.
On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 88,513 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹874.15.
