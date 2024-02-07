Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 856.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 868.75 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 858 and closed at 856.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 879.8, while the low was 857.05. The market capitalization of the company is 12,950.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The stock had a volume of 78,819 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹868.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹856.05

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 868.75. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.7 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹856.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 78,819 shares and closed at a price of 856.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!