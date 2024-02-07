Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹858 and closed at ₹856.05 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹879.8, while the low was ₹857.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,950.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The stock had a volume of 78,819 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹868.75. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 78,819 shares and closed at a price of ₹856.05.
