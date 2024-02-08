Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stocks Plummet

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹870.35 and a close price of ₹868.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹877 and a low of ₹859.5. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹12,879.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. On the BSE, 17,817 shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹863.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, which indicates a decrease in its value. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in its value based on the current data.
On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,817. The closing price for the day was ₹868.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!