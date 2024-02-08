Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stocks Plummet

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹870.35 and a close price of ₹868.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹877 and a low of ₹859.5. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹12,879.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. On the BSE, 17,817 shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.