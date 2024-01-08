Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 900.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 910 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Happiest Minds Technologies was 905.6, and the close price was 900.45. The stock reached a high of 910.95 and a low of 896. The market capitalization of the company is 13,559.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3, while the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹900.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 17,144 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 900.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.