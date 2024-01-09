Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 890.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 898 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 906 and closed at 903.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 908.5, while the lowest price was 888. The company has a market capitalization of 13,231.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1,022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 16,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹898, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹890.2

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 898, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.88% or 7.8 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.43%
3 Months-2.58%
6 Months-6.96%
YTD-0.59%
1 Year1.98%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹898.15, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹890.2

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 898.15. There has been a 0.89% percent change, with a net change of 7.95.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹903.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 16,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 903.55.

