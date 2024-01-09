Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Stock Market Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹906 and closed at ₹903.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹908.5, while the lowest price was ₹888. The company has a market capitalization of ₹13,231.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1,022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 16,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹898, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.88% or 7.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.43%
|3 Months
|-2.58%
|6 Months
|-6.96%
|YTD
|-0.59%
|1 Year
|1.98%
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 16,309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹903.55.
