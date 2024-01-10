Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 890.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 898.15 and a close price of 890.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 909.1 and a low of 892.6. The market capitalization of the company is 13,335.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1022.3 and 763.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹890.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, a total of 14,733 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 890.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.