Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹895.1, a close price of ₹894.55, a high of ₹901.25, and a low of ₹887.65 on the last day. The market capitalization is ₹13,306.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,022.3 and a 52-week low of ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹894.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 17,603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹894.55.