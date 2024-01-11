Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 894.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 893 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 895.1, a close price of 894.55, a high of 901.25, and a low of 887.65 on the last day. The market capitalization is 13,306.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,022.3 and a 52-week low of 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹894.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 17,603 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 894.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.