Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Declines

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹853 and closed at ₹853.05 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹859.1, while the lowest price was ₹838.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,552.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,221 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹837.8, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|3 Months
|-7.58%
|6 Months
|-6.89%
|YTD
|-6.04%
|1 Year
|0.07%
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹842.05. The percent change is -1.29%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11, suggesting a drop in the stock price by ₹11.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Happiest Minds Technologies was 63,221 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹853.05.
