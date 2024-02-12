Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Declines

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 842.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.8 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 853 and closed at 853.05 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 859.1, while the lowest price was 838.6. The market capitalization of the company is 12,552.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹837.8, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹842.05

The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 837.8, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.66%
3 Months-7.58%
6 Months-6.89%
YTD-6.04%
1 Year0.07%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹842.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹853.05

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 842.05. The percent change is -1.29%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11, suggesting a drop in the stock price by 11.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹853.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Happiest Minds Technologies was 63,221 shares. The closing price for the day was 853.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!