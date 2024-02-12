Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Declines

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹853 and closed at ₹853.05 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹859.1, while the lowest price was ₹838.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,552.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 63,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.