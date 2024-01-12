Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Enjoys Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 889.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.5 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 895.95 and closed at 894.25. The highest price reached during the day was 898.95, while the lowest price was 888. The market capitalization of the company is 13,254.28 crore. The 52-week high is 1022.3, and the 52-week low is 763.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 61,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of 898.95 and a high of 932.75 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹927.5, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹889.5

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is 927.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.27, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 38, suggesting an increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months-2.77%
6 Months-7.55%
YTD-0.69%
1 Year1.35%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹889.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹894.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 889.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.75, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹894.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 61,224 shares and closed at a price of 894.25.

