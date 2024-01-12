Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Enjoys Positive Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹895.95 and closed at ₹894.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹898.95, while the lowest price was ₹888. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,254.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1022.3, and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 61,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.