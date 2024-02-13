Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies faces stock decline

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening and closing price of Happiest Minds Technologies was ₹842.05. The stock reached a high of ₹845 and a low of ₹826.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,380.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.