Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 830.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.35 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening and closing price of Happiest Minds Technologies was 842.05. The stock reached a high of 845 and a low of 826.35. The market capitalization of the company is 12,380.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹822.35, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹830.5

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 822.35, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% or 8.15. It is important to note that this data is for a specific moment in time and can change throughout the trading day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.03%
3 Months-9.16%
6 Months-7.07%
YTD-7.39%
1 Year-2.3%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹830.5, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹842.05

The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 830.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -11.55.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹842.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 68,549. The closing price for the stock was 842.05.

