Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies faces stock decline

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening and closing price of Happiest Minds Technologies was ₹842.05. The stock reached a high of ₹845 and a low of ₹826.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,380.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,549 shares.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹822.35, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% or ₹8.15. It is important to note that this data is for a specific moment in time and can change throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.03%
|3 Months
|-9.16%
|6 Months
|-7.07%
|YTD
|-7.39%
|1 Year
|-2.3%
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹830.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -11.55.
On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 68,549. The closing price for the stock was ₹842.05.
