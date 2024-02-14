Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 835 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had a stable day of trading, with the open and close prices both at 830.5. The stock had a high of 838.6 and a low of 815. The market capitalization of the company is 12,447.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 56,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹830.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹835

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 830.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of 4.95 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months-6.43%
YTD-6.75%
1 Year-0.22%
14 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹830.95, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹835

The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 830.95 with a percent change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹830.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 56,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 830.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!