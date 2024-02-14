Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had a stable day of trading, with the open and close prices both at ₹830.5. The stock had a high of ₹838.6 and a low of ₹815. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,447.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 56,955 shares.
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹830.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.95 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|-6.43%
|YTD
|-6.75%
|1 Year
|-0.22%
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 56,955 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹830.5.
