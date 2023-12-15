Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹916 and closed at ₹894.45. The stock had a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹905.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,598.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,057 shares.
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹922.75, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% or ₹10.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.3%
|3 Months
|-6.02%
|6 Months
|-0.43%
|YTD
|3.63%
|1 Year
|-1.21%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹912.6, which represents a 2.03% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 18.15.
On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,057. The closing price for the stock was ₹894.45.
