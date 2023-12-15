Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹916 and closed at ₹894.45. The stock had a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹905.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,598.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.