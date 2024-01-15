Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 3.82 %. The stock closed at 889.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.45 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 899 and closed at 889.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 932.75 and a low of 898.95. The market capitalization of the company is 13,760.17 crore. The 52 week high and low for the stock are 1022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹889.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,009. The closing price for the shares was 889.5.

