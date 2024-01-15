Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹899 and closed at ₹889.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹932.75 and a low of ₹898.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,760.17 crore. The 52 week high and low for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 70,009 shares.
15 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
