Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 841.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 834 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 842.15 and closed at 841.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 846.75 and a low of 830. The market capitalization of the company is 12,427.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1,022.30 and 763.50 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 32,773 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 841.55.

