Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹842.15 and closed at ₹841.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹846.75 and a low of ₹830. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,427.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.30 and ₹763.50 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.