Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹829.95 and closed at ₹827.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹851.4 and a low of ₹828.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,465.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,011 shares.
The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹836.2. It has experienced a 1.06% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 8.75.
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 56,011 shares on the BSE.
