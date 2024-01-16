Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies sees positive stock performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 945 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of 932.5 and a close price of 923.45 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 959.95 and a low of 932.5. The market capitalization of the company is 14,081.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 223,386 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹949.65, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹945

The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 949.65, with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹923.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 223,386 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 923.45.

