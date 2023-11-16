Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies sees positive stock gains

Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading day with an open price of ₹842.9 and a close price of ₹834. The stock's high for the day was ₹846 and the low was ₹836.2. The market capitalization for the company is currently ₹12,515.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 12,056 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-6.69%
|6 Months
|-3.28%
|YTD
|-4.65%
|1 Year
|-15.67%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is ₹839.95 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 12,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹834.
