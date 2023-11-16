Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies sees positive stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 834 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839.95 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading day with an open price of 842.9 and a close price of 834. The stock's high for the day was 846 and the low was 836.2. The market capitalization for the company is currently 12,515.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 12,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-6.69%
6 Months-3.28%
YTD-4.65%
1 Year-15.67%
16 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹839.95, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹834

Based on the current data, the stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 839.95 with a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹834 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a volume of 12,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 834.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.