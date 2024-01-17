Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 945 per share. The stock is currently trading at 934.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : The stock of Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 949.65 and closed at 945 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 950.7 and a low of 922.85. The market capitalization of the company is 13,933.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. There were 44,181 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹945 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,181. The closing price for the stock was 945.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.