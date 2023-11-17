Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock sees positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 852.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855.5 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 840.1 and closed at 839.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 876.5 and the low was 836.05. The market capitalization stood at 12707.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1022.3 and 763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price update :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹855.5, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹852.8

Happiest Minds Technologies stock is currently priced at 855.5, reflecting a 0.32% increase with a net change of 2.7. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock's value.

17 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.92%
3 Months-6.03%
6 Months-2.53%
YTD-3.12%
1 Year-13.27%
17 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹852.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹839.95

The current stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies is 852.8, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 12.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹839.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had a BSE volume of 68489 shares with a closing price of 839.95.

