Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock sees positive trading

Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹840.1 and closed at ₹839.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹876.5 and the low was ₹836.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹12707.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1022.3 and ₹763.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.