Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies sees positive stock trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹925.9 and closed at ₹912.6. The stock had a high of ₹954.75 and a low of ₹917.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,927.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low is ₹763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 95,306 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹942.2 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 7.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is a gain of 7.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.95%
|3 Months
|-5.78%
|6 Months
|3.0%
|YTD
|6.13%
|1 Year
|1.2%
The current data for Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹935.5, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!