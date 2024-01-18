Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 934.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.8 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 931 and closed at 934.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 948.7 and a low of 920.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,801.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹925.8, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹934.65

The current data of Happiest Minds Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 925.8. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.85.

18 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹934.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies had a trading volume of 34,001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 934.65.

