Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 937.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 924.7 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 940.95 and closed at 937.2. The stock had a high of 945 and a low of 920.9. The market capitalization of the company is 13,778.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the 52-week low is 763.5. The BSE volume for the day was 89,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Happiest Minds Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,877. The closing price for the day was 937.2.

